Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's past actions come back to haunt them

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle land in trouble over ‘past behaviour and bad judgements’

November 15, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have landed in trouble as their past actions have come back to haunt them, a royal expert claimed.

According to royal commentator Lee Cohen, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s "bad behaviour and bad judgements" have finally caught up with them now that Donald Trump won the US election.

Speaking on GB News, the expert noted how Trump has previously discussed revoking Harry's visa, which Cohen believes should cause the couple "some anxiety."

“It seems like divine justice or karma that the fortunes of the Sussex bosses have taken such a turn,” Cohen said. “Over the past year, bad behaviour and bad judgements have been catching up with them.”

He continued: “Now, with Donald Trump’s historic landslide last week, I imagine there have been some sleepless nights in Montecito.

“Whether it’s Portugal, Canada, Montecito or Frogmore, wherever the Sussexes drop anchor, they seem to wear out their welcome.

“I don’t know if this [Harry’s visa] will be Donald Trump’s first priority, but it certainly should give cause for some anxiety in Montecito.”

