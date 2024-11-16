Prince William makes unexpected cameo on 'THIS' social media

Prince William's recent visit to a college took a Gen Z turn with an unexpected viral video.

The Prince of Wales was on an unannounced trip to Northern Ireland when he paid a visit to Ulster University and made a brief appearance in a student's video.

Despite the British royal family not having an official TikTok account, Prince William knew exactly how to help when a student asked him to record a video for her professor explaining her late arrival to class.

Student named Samantha Johnson, posted the clip on her account on the video-sharing app asking Prince William, "Yeah, just tell her why we're late."

The college student laughed and panned the camera towards Prince William.

After confirming the name of the professor William said, "Lesley, I'm very sorry we're late, but they seem to be caught up, and they wouldn't believe that you were here, so, just wanted to say hi."

"POV — Prince William gives you the best excuse for being late," Johnson wrote over the video.

Later, People magazine reached out to Johnson and responded over her viral reel, by saying, "He really took a genuine interest in all of our interests and future plans. Honestly, gave the most positive vibes and seems like such a sweet, kind-hearted individual. Even took time to tell us about his plans to help the homeless to spread awareness."