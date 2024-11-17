Kate Middleton, Prince William channel ‘Benjamin Buttons' with romance

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s love language has changed drastically after her cancer misfortune.



The Prince and Princess of Wales, who have recently released various health update videos as Kate completes her chemotherapy, have showcased newfound love towards one another.

Body language expert Judi James told Fabulous: “Compare William and Kate’s body language during their engagement appearances in 2010 to their body language in Kate’s recent health update video and you see from their body language what looks like a ‘Benjamin Button’ love affair, i.e one that seems to have aged backwards, building up to the honeymoon period rather than starting with it.

“During their formal and rather stilted engagement appearances where a linking of arms was the only PDA, the worry was that William had tried so hard to find the perfect future queen that he’s settled and scrimped on the passion.

She added: “Their recent video though shows a couple in what looks like the honeymoon stage of a marriage: tactile, playful and undeniably sexy, they’ve finally come clean on the intense behind-the-scenes romance they’ve been keeping secret for so long.”

