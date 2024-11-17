 
Geo News

Charli XCX takes dig at Martha Stewart on SNL

Charli XCX recently hosted 'Saturday Night Live' latest episode

By
Web Desk
|

November 17, 2024

Charli XCX takes dig at Martha Stewart on SNL

Charli XCX recently took dig at a renowned fashion mogul Martha Stewart, as she called her “brat” in latest Saturday Night Live show.

It all started when the 32-year-old singer, who recently hosted the show as well as served as the musical guest, mocked Martha in one of the segments.

According to Just Jarred, the Apple hitmaker in her opening monologue explained the meaning behind her hit album Brat.

Charlie began, “You might know me from my album Brat, but, don’t worry if you don’t. There is nothing wrong with being straight.”

She then took the media personality's name as an example of word brat.

The singer explained, “So many people have asked me, what is brat, and honestly, it’s just like an attitude, it’s a vibe.

“For example, the new Martha Stewart documentary: When Martha gets mad about an old magazine article and she says that she’s glad the journalist who wrote it is dead, that is brat.”

The British pop star continued saying, “And then on Friday, when that exact journalist responded and said, ‘Hey I’m alive, bitch,’ that is extremely brat.”

According to the singer, “Brat” is all about being vulnerable.

Apart from hosting, Charli appeared in a number of sketches during the show, including a song with Andy Samberg.

Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams surprise fans with major performance in Toronto video
Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams surprise fans with major performance in Toronto
Jeremy Allen White lookalike contest picks winner
Jeremy Allen White lookalike contest picks winner
Jonathan Bailey makes a shocking promise about his future in Netflix's 'Bridgerton'
Jonathan Bailey makes a shocking promise about his future in Netflix's 'Bridgerton'
Sundance Head's wife shares new update as country singer returns home
Sundance Head's wife shares new update as country singer returns home
Meghan Markle eases Prince William's tensions
Meghan Markle eases Prince William's tensions
Paul Mescal set to take over new role on 'Saturday Night Live'
Paul Mescal set to take over new role on 'Saturday Night Live'
Kylie Jenner shows off makeup-free look in new promotional
Kylie Jenner shows off makeup-free look in new promotional
Kylie Jenner leaves everyone speechless with her new look
Kylie Jenner leaves everyone speechless with her new look