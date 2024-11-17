Charli XCX takes dig at Martha Stewart on SNL

Charli XCX recently took dig at a renowned fashion mogul Martha Stewart, as she called her “brat” in latest Saturday Night Live show.

It all started when the 32-year-old singer, who recently hosted the show as well as served as the musical guest, mocked Martha in one of the segments.

According to Just Jarred, the Apple hitmaker in her opening monologue explained the meaning behind her hit album Brat.

Charlie began, “You might know me from my album Brat, but, don’t worry if you don’t. There is nothing wrong with being straight.”

She then took the media personality's name as an example of word brat.

The singer explained, “So many people have asked me, what is brat, and honestly, it’s just like an attitude, it’s a vibe.

“For example, the new Martha Stewart documentary: When Martha gets mad about an old magazine article and she says that she’s glad the journalist who wrote it is dead, that is brat.”

The British pop star continued saying, “And then on Friday, when that exact journalist responded and said, ‘Hey I’m alive, bitch,’ that is extremely brat.”

According to the singer, “Brat” is all about being vulnerable.

Apart from hosting, Charli appeared in a number of sketches during the show, including a song with Andy Samberg.