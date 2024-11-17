Photo: Kaia Gerber admits hiding her true personality for fun

Kaia Gerber is reportedly a book lover at heart, but does not show this side of her very often.

In a new confessional with Vogue for their December issue, the fashion mogul admitted that she loves to see the reaction of people when she plays coy regarding her nerdy nature.

“Who? What’s that?” she admitted replying to how people would respond to her not knowing famous

She also addressed, "It is quite entertaining... to see them react to me."

Claiming to be a cleanliness freak, Kaia also stated, "I open a drawer and start organizing."

This interview comes after reports that the mogul’s famous parents want her to settle down with Austin Butler as soon as possible.

"Rande and Cindy both love Austin and think of him as family,” a source dished to the outlet.

“But the fact is he isn't,” the insider confided and addressed that her famous parents fear that she is wasting the “best years of her life” with him.

Her parents are reportedly concerned because they believe Austin is not serious with her.

The couple was first pictured together in December 2021 and went public with their romance in March 2022.