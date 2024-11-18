Prince Andrew ‘digs his heels' in The Royal Lodge as ‘income sources' laid bare

Prince Andrew’s means of resources are laid bare as his resident at The Royal Lodge comes into question.



The Duke of York, who seemingly does not have the finances to support his stay at the 30-bedroom mansion, might have other ways to retain security.

A source said told The Sun on Sunday: “He has his security but at a cheaper rate and he is managing to finance it himself.

"He has dug his heels in and is refusing to move so found a way to finance his security.

“How sustainable in the long term, then who knows how long he can do it for”

Meanwhile, author Andrew Lownie, who is currently working on a book on the Prince, notes: “Prince Andrew is likely to have many forms of income.”