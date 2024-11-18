 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez leaves onlookers awestruck at Governors Awards

Jennifer Lopez attended the event alongside Jennifer Lawrence

By
Web Desk
|

November 18, 2024

Jennifer Lopez leaves onlookers awestruck at Governors Awards
Jennifer Lopez leaves onlookers awestruck at Governors Awards

Jennifer Lopez dropped jaws as she appeared at 15th annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles.

As reported by MailOnline, the 55-year-old actress was spotted alongside mother-to-be Jennifer Lawrence at the star-studded event, held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood, on Sunday.

For the glamorous night, the actress, who will soon star in film Unstoppable donned a “sheer beaded silver metallic gown”.

Jennifer Lopez attended the event alongside Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lopez attended the event alongside Jennifer Lawrence

The ex-wife of Ben Affleck completed her look by carrying a silver clutch. Moreover, her honey toned hair were loosely opened and styled bit wavy.

Her recent appearance comes amid brand new report that Lopez is reportedly redefining the relationship with her past self after her split from the Gone Girl actor.

According to the latest findings of Daily Mail, "She isn't actively looking to date right now and is still processing losing Ben again."

This report comes as a shock for fans because earlier In Touch reported that Jennifer is "showing Ben what he's missing".

Then, a source claimed, "She's never looked — or felt — better, and she's ready to date again."

Lopez filed for divorce from the 52-year-old actor on August 20, citing the reason that they were "simply too different to make their marriage work".

Denzel Washington shares 'essential' acting advice he gave to his children
Denzel Washington shares 'essential' acting advice he gave to his children
Prince Harry sparks waves of worry after his ‘old demons' get unearthed
Prince Harry sparks waves of worry after his ‘old demons' get unearthed
Royal Family backs Kate Middleton as she organizes Christmas event
Royal Family backs Kate Middleton as she organizes Christmas event
Beyoncé to perform halftime show at NFL Christmas Day game
Beyoncé to perform halftime show at NFL Christmas Day game
Katy Perry brings daughter on board to singer's huge UK tour
Katy Perry brings daughter on board to singer's huge UK tour
Prince Harry delights fans with surprise Grey Cup appearance without Meghan Markle
Prince Harry delights fans with surprise Grey Cup appearance without Meghan Markle
Drake debuts fresh cut after controversial pigtails
Drake debuts fresh cut after controversial pigtails
Adele flashes huge pear-shaped engagement ring from fianće Rich Paul
Adele flashes huge pear-shaped engagement ring from fianće Rich Paul