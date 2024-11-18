Jennifer Lopez leaves onlookers awestruck at Governors Awards

Jennifer Lopez dropped jaws as she appeared at 15th annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles.

As reported by MailOnline, the 55-year-old actress was spotted alongside mother-to-be Jennifer Lawrence at the star-studded event, held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood, on Sunday.

For the glamorous night, the actress, who will soon star in film Unstoppable donned a “sheer beaded silver metallic gown”.

Jennifer Lopez attended the event alongside Jennifer Lawrence

The ex-wife of Ben Affleck completed her look by carrying a silver clutch . Moreover, her honey toned hair were loosely opened and styled bit wavy.

Her recent appearance comes amid brand new report that Lopez is reportedly redefining the relationship with her past self after her split from the Gone Girl actor.

According to the latest findings of Daily Mail, "She isn't actively looking to date right now and is still processing losing Ben again."

This report comes as a shock for fans because earlier In Touch reported that Jennifer is "showing Ben what he's missing".

Then, a source claimed, "She's never looked — or felt — better, and she's ready to date again."

Lopez filed for divorce from the 52-year-old actor on August 20, citing the reason that they were "simply too different to make their marriage work".