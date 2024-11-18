Meghan Markle's latest move strengthens rumours of rift with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have further strengthened the rumours that their relationship was under strain after the duchess was spotted at another public event without the duke.

According to media reports, Archie and Lilibet doting parents marriage has been under the spotlight over recent weeks as they have appeared to be "drifting apart."

The Sun, per Mirror, quoted royal expert Arthur Edwards as claiming couple are "doing things separately now" after spending three weeks apart.

Another royal expert Jennie Bond has claimed: "Meghan is not popular. She doesn't want to come back and they are going their own ways, to some extent".

The duchess also appeared at Children's Hospital Gala in LA without Prince Harry last month

Now, Meghan has further strengthened the rumours as she attended a friend's glitzy party alone.

She was spotted partying in Los Angeles to support her friend and A-lister hairdresser Kadi Lee's new Highbrow Hippie hair wellness range.

Meghan is also an investor in Lee's new collection.

On the other hand, Harry made a surprise solo appearance at the Canadian cup final just days after Meghan attended the party alone.