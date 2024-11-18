 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plans for Archie outside US laid bare

November 18, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future after Donald Trump’s presidency has just been brought to light.

Veteran royal correspondent Jennie Bond made comments about the entire thing and offered her thoughts on the possibility of a US migration, from House Sussex.

According to Ms Bond, while its possible that the couple is “ready to leave America” already, she does feel the couple has “jumped the gun a bit”.

While Prince Harry and Meghan are “waiting to see”, as per reports, “My guess, though, is that they will let the dust settle and see how things pan out — they seem very happy in their Californian lifestyle and I’m sure they don’t want to unsettle their children unnecessarily,” Ms Bond admitted.

After all, “They do now have a bolt hole in Portugal,” in one of its most exclusive areas.

“It's probably much more than a bolt hole — it’s undoubtedly a very beautiful property and was maybe sourced by Eugenie’s husband, Jack,” she also clarified at a later point.

“So, if things get tricky or uncomfortable in the States, Europe may see a little more of Harry and Meghan and their children,” she also added before signing off. 

