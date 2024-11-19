 
Geo News

'The Boys' creator reveals his biggest fear

'The Boys' maker says he "lives in absolute terror" on the thought of becoming what he criticizes on

By
Web Desk
|

November 19, 2024

The Boys creator reveals his biggest fear
'The Boys' creator reveals his biggest fear

The Boys is on its way to bid farewell after its upcoming last season. But its creator, Eric Kripke, fears the thought that his show might become what they have satirized in the series.

Speaking with Collider, the showrunner says he "lives in absolute terror" that The Boys could "sell out," given a reference to its multiple spinoffs in the works, which he worries would turn the franchise into something they have critical of i.e, becoming a superhero franchise that churns out an endless content.

"The thing about The Boys is that it's punk rock, and it hurts extra hard when punk rockers sell out. I'm really working hard not to sell out," the 50-year-old shares his uneasiness. .

"There's no doubt that we're a franchise now, but we're trying to do it with as much integrity as Hollywood could muster, which isn't much, but it's a little,"  he added.

Apart from Gen V, two other spinoffs have gone on the floors, Vought Rising and The Boys: Mexico.

Linkin Park dominate music charts with comeback album
Linkin Park dominate music charts with comeback album
Jay-Z sets to rock music scene again?
Jay-Z sets to rock music scene again?
The Beatles star Ringo Starr to launch country music album
The Beatles star Ringo Starr to launch country music album
Cher admits she lied about her age to Sonny Bono early in their relationship
Cher admits she lied about her age to Sonny Bono early in their relationship
Davina McCall's partner Michael Douglas gives major health update following her brain surgery
Davina McCall's partner Michael Douglas gives major health update following her brain surgery
Timothée Chalamet gets honest about Bob Dylan's role
Timothée Chalamet gets honest about Bob Dylan's role
Alan Tudyk recalls late Heath Ledger's kindness
Alan Tudyk recalls late Heath Ledger's kindness
Sacha Baron Cohen recalls life threatening incident on 'Borat 2' set
Sacha Baron Cohen recalls life threatening incident on 'Borat 2' set