'The Boys' creator reveals his biggest fear

The Boys is on its way to bid farewell after its upcoming last season. But its creator, Eric Kripke, fears the thought that his show might become what they have satirized in the series.



Speaking with Collider, the showrunner says he "lives in absolute terror" that The Boys could "sell out," given a reference to its multiple spinoffs in the works, which he worries would turn the franchise into something they have critical of i.e, becoming a superhero franchise that churns out an endless content.

"The thing about The Boys is that it's punk rock, and it hurts extra hard when punk rockers sell out. I'm really working hard not to sell out," the 50-year-old shares his uneasiness. .

"There's no doubt that we're a franchise now, but we're trying to do it with as much integrity as Hollywood could muster, which isn't much, but it's a little," he added.

Apart from Gen V, two other spinoffs have gone on the floors, Vought Rising and The Boys: Mexico.