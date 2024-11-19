Linkin Park dominate music charts with comeback album

Linkin Park is set to make it to the top!

The much-hyped up comeback of the iconic band via their recent album, From Zero is in the lead to debut at the number one spot in the UK.

As per the UK Official Albums Chart, the group’s eighth album and their first to feature new vocalist Emily Armstrong, is set to become the fourth LP by the rock stars to reach that peak.

If it keeps going at this rate, From Zero would be joining previous Linkin Park chart-toppers, that are, 2003’s Meteora, 2007’s Minutes To Midnight and 2012’s Living Things.

After Linkin Park, in the second spot K-pop sensation ATEEZ marked their fourth UK Top 10 album with GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2, previously seeing success with albums, THE WORLD EP.2 : OUTLAW (10), THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL (2) and GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1 (4).

Meanwhile, Shawn Mendes’ recently released self-titled album is on track to become his third Top 10 album, his first in six years.

Iron Maiden, icons of heavy metal music, saw their 1984 album, Powerslave re-enter the Top 10 on occasion of its 40th anniversary. The album has peaked at the number two spot on the charts back on its original release date.