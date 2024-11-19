 
Meghan Markle, Harry make big decision for Archie, Lilibet amid deportation risk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning for what may be their final Christmas in their Montecito home with Archie and Lilibet

November 19, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a big decision for their children Prince Archie and Lilibet as they face the risk of deportation following Doland Trump’s victory.

According to a report by the Closer, the insiders have claimed that US-based royal couple are preparing to make this holiday season extra special in California.

The royal source told the publication, as Meghan and Harry plan for what may be their final Christmas in their Montecito home, they want to make it as memorable as possible for their children.

The tipsters claimed, “This could be their last Christmas at home, so they will spend it together this year to make it extra special. Meghan’s mum Doria will join them at home in Montecito and they’ll ensure the children have a joyful day, despite not being around extended family.”

The source further claimed Meghan Markle and Harry will not be travelling back to the UK after “They were also invited to spend Christmas with the Spencers at Althorp, but had to turn it down.”

