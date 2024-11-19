S Arabia unveils 92,000-seater King Salman Stadium for 2034 Fifa World Cup

This image shows a computer-generated illustration of the King Salman Stadium set to be built in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the 2034 Fifa Men's World Cup. — X/@tdnewcomb

Saudi Arabia recently unveiled its design plans for the King Salman Stadium, a giant, 92,000-capacity facility, which will be constructed in Riyadh as the showpiece of the 2034 Fifa Men's World Cup.

The Saudi Ministry of Sports unveiled a promotional video made with computer-generated imagery to offer a first look at the state-of-the-art stadium which is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2029, according to Sports Business Journal.

The stadium is set to serve as the main base of the Saudi national football team and will be part of the sports complex featuring an indoor sports hall, an Olympic-sized pool, and other facilties.

Although not officially confirmed by Fifa, Saudi Arabia is almost certain to win the vote to host the 2034 Fifa World Cup, having been the only country to formally summit a bid before the deadline in late 2023.

The King Salman Stadium in Riyadh, designed by leading architectural firm Populous, is poised to redefine global sports and entertainment infrastructure.

The stadium is a flagship project of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative, aimed at transforming the nation into a global hub for sports and culture.

Populous is also designing Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium, King Fahad International Stadium and Aramco Stadium, all of which figure to play a role in hosting the 2034 Fifa Men's World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

These stadiums are part of 11 stadiums that the country plans to build ahead of the tournament.

King Salman Stadium will also include a Royal Box, 300 VVIP seats, hospitality suites and lounges (circling the seating bowl), and another 2,200 VIP seats.

The stadium will be connected to the surroundings through green walls and roofs and include gardens and a walking path on its roof with panoramic views of the surrounding King Abdulaziz Park.