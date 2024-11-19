 
Kaley Cuoco slams parenting critics: 'Stop mom shaming'

Kaley Cuoco shares 18-month-old daughter Matilda with her fiance Tom Pelphrey

November 19, 2024

Kaley Cuoco is urging people to "stop" shaming mothers for the way they are raising their children.

Speaking to E! News, the 38-year-old actress, who shares 18-month-old daughter Matilda with her fiance Tom Pelphrey, called out critics for criticizing the actresses' parenting style, saying every mother is trying their best.

"Every mom I can guarantee is doing the best they can.” Kaley said. "Look, everyone's got something to say about everything. There's no change before I had kids, to having kids, to where I am in my life...

"It's just this business, it's this life. It is what it is. But yeah, we got to stop at the shaming,” she added.

The former Big Bang Theory actress revealed that her daughter is "the happiest kid in the world."

Kaley continued that parenting isn't a "one size fits all" approach as "every child in the world is so different."

"I just feel like every kid is so different. What's good for your kid might not be good for mine,” she said.

