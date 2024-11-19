Nicole Kidman dishes out 'dangerously weird' scene that left her choking

Nicole Kidman dishes out 'dangerously weird' scene made her choking

Nicole Kidman has shared insights into the “kind of dangerous and weird” scenes of Dogville that she has filmed.

While appearing on British GQ, Kidman candidly shared her experience of filming in the Lars von Trier’s directorial movie.

"Lars was Lars, and I was, like, terrified of him and drawn to him,” the Perfect Couple actor began by saying. "It was bizarre."

Meanwhile, she reflected upon her scene in the thriller movie in which she portrayed the character of mystery girl, Grace Margaret Mulligan, who was running away from gangsters.

“There's the moment when they put this dog collar on me that was sort of a metal collar. And then we were filming and, I mean, it was so heavy and hard to get off,” Kidman shared.

Moreover, the Hollywood star revealed that at the time of filming she was choking in real life and also struggled to breathe, she continued, "I remember it being on and going."

"And Lars thought I'm acting. And actually I'm like..... So then when he cut, I'm like, 'Get it off! Get it off me!' I'll never forget that," she added.

Furthermore, The Hours actor recalled that when she signed the project it was because she "desperately wanted to work with" Trier.

"We talked on the phone. I read Dogville; everyone was like, 'What the hell?' And he sent me kind of these photos of what it was gonna look like, and it was just the tape on the floor. I was like, 'I love this. Perfect.' Everyone else was like...," she concluded by admitting.