Paul Mescal gets honest about meeting King Charles

Paul Mescal put aside any diplomatic response when asked about whether he was excited to meet King Charles at the Gladiator II premiere in London.



In his answer, the two-time Oscar nominee referred to his Irish nationality and told Variety, "It's definitely not something that was on my bingo cards. I'm, like, Irish—so it's not kind of on the list of priorities."

Similarly, when asked what he said to the King, the Normal People star remarked, "You just kind of nod along"."

"I found it hard to hear exactly what was [being said]. You're just kind of nodding along and just smiling," the 28-year-old noted.

However, Paul shared that the film's director, Ridley Scott, was very impacted by meeting the monarch.

"I know how important that is for him. So, to see his film celebrated in that context was pretty special," he said.

In other news, Paul said he fully supported the viral remarks of her Foe costar Saoirse Ronan about women's safety on The Graham Norton Show.

"No, I don't believe we were surprised because you're, like, as you said, you're on a talk show like this, and you're kind of just talking," he told on The Late Late Show.

He continued, "But I'm not surprised that the message received as much attention as it got because it's massively important, and I'm sure you've had Saoirse on the show, like, she's… quite often, more often than not, the most intelligent person in the room."

"But I think she… was spot on, hit the nail on the head, and it's also good that … messages like that are kind of gaining traction, like that's a conversation that we should absolutely be having on a daily basis," the star concluded.