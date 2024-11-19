Cher opens up about her near-breaking point in new memoir

 
By
News Desk
|

November 19, 2024

Cher, a celebrated actress and singer who is considered the "Goddess of Pop," shared a scary thought that crossed her mind when she was in a “loveless marriage.”

The entertainment legend launched her book titled Cher: The Memoir, Part 1, on Tuesday, November 19, which chronicles the challenges that led to the downfall of her marriage.

For the unversed, Cher and Sonny Bono met when she was 16 and he was 27, collaborated on their song I Got You Babe, and appeared together on the TV show The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour.

The piar had an unofficial wedding in 1964 while they officially tied the knot in 1969.

Taking into account her marriage, the 78-year-old star revealed that Bono was controlling, and she felt “trapped” in a "loveless marriage."

The Burlesque actress was in Las Vegas with Bono in 1972, and due to constant overwhelming feeling, she reached her breaking point, and so much so that she went to the balcony and thought to jump.

"I was dizzy with loneliness. I saw how easy it would be to step over the edge and simply disappear. For a few crazy minutes I couldn't imagine any other option. I did this five or six times," Cher scribbled.

However, she thought about her loved ones, including her young child Chaz, mother Georgia, and sister Georganne, and that stopped her from ending her life.

Cher wrote, "Things like this could make people who look up to me feel that it’s a viable solution. I don't have to jump off. I can just leave him."

Notably, the Mamma Mia! star got separated from Bono after filing for divorce in 1974, which was finalised in 1975 following a tough custody fight over Chaz.

It is noteworthy to mention that despite calling it quits, they stayed friendly as co-parents and even worked together again on The Sonny & Cher Show.

