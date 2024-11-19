Photo: Brad Pitt to make 'mega money' Angelina Jolie go 'broke:' Source

Angelina Jolie is reportedly leaving no stone unturned to win over Brad Pitt in their famous winery battle.

As fans will be aware, the couple, who was once deemed as a Hollywood power couple, have been battling over their mutual French winery, Chateau Mirava, for years.

Reportedly, the lawsuit is now scheduled for a 2025 trial after a recent court ruling in which Angelina’s attempt to have Brad’s filing thrown out was dismissed.

Spilling the beans on the actress’ plans, an insider shared with RadarOnline.com that she is liquidating most of her assets for cash.

"The case is absolutely wiping her out,” the spy tipped.

They went on to explain, “She might be worth millions in property and investments but she has a lavish lifestyle and doesn't have mega-money in the bank."

"She's now making an inventory of the baubles and trinkets that she can do without which might raise some cash for her. It's the millionaire equivalent of hunting down the back of the sofa,” the source continued and concluded that if Brad continued to drag this case in court “she could end broke.”