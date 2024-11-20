 
Geo News

Prince Harry elated to get rid of ‘California speak' in newfound freedom

Prince Harry is reportedly happy to be on his own sans Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk
|

November 20, 2024



Prince Harry’s recent visit for Invictus Games has showcased a different side of himself.

The Duke of Sussex, who visited the Seaforth Armoury in the Canadian city on Monday, has shown great confidence with opposed to the time he is out with Meghan Markle.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers tells The Sun: "He's much better at that frankly than when he's sort of talking what I might call California speak, which seems to have been dictated to him by Meghan. So I commend every time he appears, I must say, and I'm sure he's very popular. It's a good thing that he does it so whether he's sort of forging you know some sort of return to the old Harry."

He continued: "I do think that when they're together she seems to be the one who's sort of moving the dialogue on. She seems to be the one with the voice and he seems to be sort of meekly following in her wake."

