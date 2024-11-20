King Charles to take major step as Andrew hatches ‘cunning plan’ over Royal Lodge

King Charles is set to take a major step against Prince Andrew amid rumours that the “disgraced” Duke of York is hatching a “cunning plan” to stay at the Royal Lodge.



According to a new report by The Mirror, the monarch will deliver a stern message to Andrew by excluding him from the Royal Family's annual Christmas Day church service at Sandringham.

Previously, Andrew has joined the monarch and Queen Camilla for the public walk to church for the past two years, but his attendance is now doubtful amid their feud over the 30-room estate.

Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, also joined him and the rest of the Royal family members on their walk to church last year.

However, it seems unlikely this year as Royal author Stephen Bates claimed that Charles views Andrew as a "loose cannon" due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

"Charles has a clear sense of the damage Andrew has done to the institution of monarchy,” the expert added.

This comes after it was reported by Sun on Sunday that the Duke of York has come up with a cunning plan in order to stay at Royal Lodge.

Andrew has "negotiated a cheaper protection deal at his leased home which he refuses to leave. His plan is believed to be bankrolled by Middle East money,” as per reports.