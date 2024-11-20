Kate Middleton prioritizes health over Royal duties as she misses major event

Kate Middleton prioritized her health over Royal duties as she chose to skip the annual diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace.



The Princess of Wales could not join her husband, Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla, at the high-profile event, even though she has been attending this event every year since 2013, except for 2014.

Kate, the Princess of Wales recently completed her preventative chemotherapy after being diagnosed of cancer earlier this year.

She resumed the Royal duties with her highly awaited appearance at the Remembrance Day services alongside the Prince of Wales and the rest of the Royal family.

As per reports, the mother-of-three is focusing on hosting a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 6, which is a special event this year.

Speaking on the matter, royal biographer Robert Jobson said, "Kate's very aware of what the future holds so she's taking the time to focus on getting fit and strong again while she can and doing it on her terms."

"There will be a gradual scaling up of her activities in the new year, perhaps with some office-based engagements relating to her early years work,” he told Hello! Magazine.

"The Palace will be keen to manage expectations. If she did start returning to major social events, that would lead people to think things are back to normal, which isn't the case.

"So I think there's no pressure on her to do that."