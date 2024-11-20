King Charles exposes his gruesome side effects from chemotherapy

King Charles’ ‘stage makeup’, in the wake of his most gruesome cancer side effect has just sparked a lot of backlash.

Comments about the image its portraying has been shared by a royal watcher who works for a UK broadsheet newspaper.

This royal watcher in question shared his thoughts after witnessing the monarch’s 76th birthday portrait.

In it he can be seen wearing ‘stage makeup’ and looking ‘ravaged’, according to the watcher.

They began by noting, “What on earth were his people thinking? They just troweled on the slap and made him look white and pasty and like he'd just stepped out of a museum of waxworks.”

King Charles in his 76th birthday portrait.

“Sure, they were concerned about the blotchy face and sores around his lips and in his mouth but they swapped that look, which are just the wounds of his chemo, for a deathly white pallor. And his new birthday picture is just the worst. Truly awful,” they also added.

Similar feelings of worry were shared just last week at a war-dead event.

An insider made note of it and said, “Although Charles is trying to show that it's business as usual, it's not working out that way. Anyone can see he's not well.”

The same outlet also quoted the source saying, “His sore lips have caused some people to draw back in horror. And his complexion is raw and ruddy. His courtiers worry he's neglecting his health by putting the kingdom first.”

So “Clearly, he's sicker than he makes himself out to be.”