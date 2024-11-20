Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates reunite for funeral: See pics

Liam Payne’s One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson assembled for the singer’s funeral on Wednesday, November 20.

Harry, Louis, Niall and Zayn were spotted arriving for the private funeral held in Amersham, England. The traffic event marks the first time the four have reunited since Malik left the band in 2015.

In photos from the funeral, Zayn and Louis were seen walking together toward the entrance.

The foursome’s bandmate Payne died shockingly after plunging from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16. He was 31.

Following their bandmate’s shock death, the group released a joint statement, saying, “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.”

“But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam,” they added.

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson each later shared a heartbreaking tribute to their late friend and One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.