Jennifer Aniston eyes dogs as new customers

Jennifer Aniston explains why she believes humans and pets should have the same care

By
Web Desk
|

November 21, 2024

Jennifer Aniston loves dogs. She reportedly has three of them and treats them as her family. For them overall, she has launched a new venture to cater to their needs.

Recently, the Friends star shared a statement with People, explaining why she believes there is a need for a product for dogs.

"I've always believed that pets deserve the same care and attention as we give ourselves, and Puppy Love Dog Shampoo brings that philosophy to life. It's a product that pampers dogs, leaving their coats soft, shiny, and healthy," the 55-year-old said.

She continued, "Plus, it's such a joy knowing that with every purchase, we're helping animals in need through The Clydeo Fund. It's not just about great grooming — it's also about giving back."

Jennifer, meanwhile, stresses that the profits from the sale of her Puppy Love Dog Shampoo will go to her charitable fund, The Clydeo Fund, which works for animal rescue and rehabilitation.

