Jelly Roll’s musician daughter spills the beans on future plans

Jelly Roll’s daughter Bailee is shutting down all expectations of her going for a magical career

The 16-year-old made an appearance on her stepmom Bunnie Xo's podcast Dumb Blonde on Monday where the family discussed her goals.

"I wanna go to Columbia for law," said Bailee of the goals she has set for herself after graduating from high school.

Bailee also answered expectations if she’d follow in her country superstar father's footsteps.

"That's where I wanna go, and I wanna study law. As for music, I don't have any plans for it right now. I don't know if I ever," she explained.

The teenager specified that she would "definitely want to do criminal defense" and was of the opinion that she won’t "survive" in anything civil.

"I think it's very complex. It's very complex, morally and legally. There's a lot of loopholes," she said.

Bailee added that she may want to specialise in cases dealing with narcotics.

The high schooler also spoke at length about her initial goals and what made her change her mind.

"It's wild, to be honest. And I think that's part of the reason I'm so invested in it," continued Bailee. "Because if I was going into medicine, I would have done medicine, and I hate the medical field. I hate western medicine.”

“I hate the way that we handle health and health insurance and everything, and I couldn't—there was no getting into that for me."

On a concluding note, Bailee was hopeful that she’d be a game changer whichever industry she steps into.

"And whatever field I get into, I'm ready to turn it upside down," continued Bailee, noting that she would consider being a congresswoman, a judge, or the president.

Jelly Roll has two children, Bailee Ann and son Noah Buddy, from previous relationships.

Jelly Roll has been married to his wife Alyssa DeFord, known as 'Bunnie XO,' since 2016.