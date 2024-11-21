 
Geo News

Jelly Roll's musician daughter spills the beans on future plans

Jelly Roll’s teen daughter answers if she’ll be pursuing a career in music after high school

By
Web Desk
|

November 21, 2024

Jelly Roll’s musician daughter spills the beans on future plans
Jelly Roll’s musician daughter spills the beans on future plans

Jelly Roll’s daughter Bailee is shutting down all expectations of her going for a magical career

The 16-year-old made an appearance on her stepmom Bunnie Xo's podcast Dumb Blonde on Monday where the family discussed her goals.

"I wanna go to Columbia for law," said Bailee of the goals she has set for herself after graduating from high school.

Bailee also answered expectations if she’d follow in her country superstar father's footsteps.

"That's where I wanna go, and I wanna study law. As for music, I don't have any plans for it right now. I don't know if I ever," she explained.

The teenager specified that she would "definitely want to do criminal defense" and was of the opinion that she won’t "survive" in anything civil.

"I think it's very complex. It's very complex, morally and legally. There's a lot of loopholes," she said.

Bailee added that she may want to specialise in cases dealing with narcotics.

The high schooler also spoke at length about her initial goals and what made her change her mind.

"It's wild, to be honest. And I think that's part of the reason I'm so invested in it," continued Bailee. "Because if I was going into medicine, I would have done medicine, and I hate the medical field. I hate western medicine.”

“I hate the way that we handle health and health insurance and everything, and I couldn't—there was no getting into that for me."

On a concluding note, Bailee was hopeful that she’d be a game changer whichever industry she steps into.

"And whatever field I get into, I'm ready to turn it upside down," continued Bailee, noting that she would consider being a congresswoman, a judge, or the president.

Jelly Roll has two children, Bailee Ann and son Noah Buddy, from previous relationships.

Jelly Roll has been married to his wife Alyssa DeFord, known as 'Bunnie XO,' since 2016.

Katy Perry ‘stunned' as she discovers fact about beau Orlando Bloom video
Katy Perry ‘stunned' as she discovers fact about beau Orlando Bloom
Kylie Jenner recreates sister Kendall's viral cucumber cutting clip
Kylie Jenner recreates sister Kendall's viral cucumber cutting clip
Goldie Hawn reveals 'scariest' experience of her life
Goldie Hawn reveals 'scariest' experience of her life
Miley Cyrus backs Chappell Roan's stand on fan boundaries
Miley Cyrus backs Chappell Roan's stand on fan boundaries
Princess Charlotte keeps tabs as Louis ‘goes off the rails' video
Princess Charlotte keeps tabs as Louis ‘goes off the rails'
Jelly Rolls reveals secret to his happy marriage with Bunnie Xo
Jelly Rolls reveals secret to his happy marriage with Bunnie Xo
How Prince William leaves Kate Middleton ‘double over laughing' video
How Prince William leaves Kate Middleton ‘double over laughing'
Goldie Hawn gushes over being grandma of 8 grandkids
Goldie Hawn gushes over being grandma of 8 grandkids