Chrissy Teigen announces new wellness venture

Chrissy Teigen is making her first-ever foray into podcast hosting.

The former model, 28, hopes to keep the focus around wellness, as the title states, Self-Conscious with Chrissy Teigen.

“All we do is do negative self-talk all day, and I think it’s just this beautiful hour release where we can do something to better ourselves and learn something,” said Teigen.

The TV host and cookbook author iterated that she hopes the podcast can help people break the cycle of negative thoughts.

“I honestly really hope that people learn to give themselves a lot of grace. I think it’s really easy to be really tough on ourselves. And easy to think that we’re not doing enough. We’re not exercising enough. We aren’t not meditating enough. Eating well enough. We drink too much.”

"Over the course of these conversations, I’ve begun to peel back the layers of challenges hindering my own well-being; I hope listening to the podcast can do the same for listeners," she said in a statement.

Teigen has invited Mel Robbins as her first guest, who also expressed her anticipation towards the podcast's debut.

“Let people have the space to feel what they need to feel,” Robbins said in a preview of the episode.

“The point of life is to allow yourself to live your life and you won’t feel the full potential of your life if you hold yourself hostage to managing everybody else.”

The weekly podcast will feature guests such as Glennon Doyle, Peter Attia, and Gabby Bernstein among others once it launches on January 9 on Audible.