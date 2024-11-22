Shannon Beador slams ex John Janssen as 'facelift lawsuit' drama nears end

Shannon Beador is dissing her ex-boyfriend John Janssen amid the facelift lawsuit drama.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 60, announced on Instagram Thursday evening that her ongoing suit with Janssen has reached an end.

The Bravolebrity attached a photo of her $60,000 payment via a wire transfer receipt in the post.

In the receipt, Beador highlighted the amount of $60,000 and drew a red circle around the "purpose of funds" section, which read, "John Janssen settlement in full."

At last, the reality star slammed her ex by finishing off her post, saying, “Enjoy” in the caption, tagging Janssen and his new fiancée Alexis Bellino's Instagram handles.

For those unversed, Janssen filed the lawsuit in March, accusing the Bravolebrity of failing to pay back the $75,000 he claimed he loaned her for a facelift procedure.

In the complaint, the insurance agent claimed that Beador turned to him for financial support in early 2022, and borrowed $40,000 via wire transfer. Then, on May 20, 2023, he paid her another $35,000 via personal check.

The two eventually settled the lawsuit seven months after the filing on November 19, just one week after both Janssen and Beador requested a jury trial.

In parts one and two of the RHOC season 18 reunion, which aired at the beginning of November, Beador explained that after some back-and-forth, she offered Janssen an agreed $70,000 if they signed a mutual non-disparagement agreement.

She claimed he denied her request, which Bellino said was because Janssen felt a need to defend himself given the publicity of the case.

Beador and Janssen dated for three and a half years. He pulled the plug on their romance in November 2022, a week after filming wrapped on season 17 of the hit Bravo series.