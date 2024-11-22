Drake Bell dishes on 'Masked Singer' experience post 'brutal' childhood

Drake Bell recently described his experience on competing on The Masked Singer as “freeing," after a traumatic and an alleged abusive childhood.

The 38-year-old singer, who was unmasked as the Ice King during this week’s episode, shared how the anonymity of the show helped embrace performing without self-consciousness.

Bell explained, “You’re not self-conscious. If I didn’t have the mask on and I’m singing songs I learned last night and choreography I picked up yesterday, I’d be worried about doing it right. But with the mask, you lose yourself in the character. It’s a really freeing experience.”

According to People, Bell was eliminated after performing Miley Cyrus’ hit song Midnight Sky.

Upon his unmasking, he expressed gratitude to judges Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg.

While speaking to host Nick Cannon, he reflected on his journey as an entertainer as he stated, “It’s been a long road and really difficult, but being here and seeing the support, putting smiles on people’s faces, that’s why we do this.”

During the interview with the publication, Bell also addressed his recent revelations in the documentary Quiet on Set, where he spoke about the sexual abuse he endured as a 15-year-old child actor on Nickelodeon.

Additionally, he described the abuse as “brutal and unspeakable” and detailed how it had a lasting impact on his adulthood.

As per the outlet, he added, “It was the first time I shared some really personal and traumatic experiences. Working through those things and still being able to get up and perform, it’s a great experience.”

During a recent performance in Florida, Bell was touched when a young fan sang along to his songs as he “loves that the sitcom appeals to a 'whole new generation.'”