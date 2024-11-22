Leonardo DiCaprio slammed for 'disrespectful' act amid traditional event

Leonardo DiCaprio faced criticism for allegedly ignoring a traditional Fijan farewell ceremony as he checked out of a hotel in Nadi, earlier this week.

In a TikTok video, the 50-year-old actor was seen leaving the hotel while staff gathered to perform a joyful serenade to bid him goodbye.

Clad in black attire and sunglasses, Leonardo appeared to take a phone call as he entered the foyer, where the staff waited to send him off.

According to Daily Mail, rather than engaging with the farewell, the Titanic star quickly lowered his head and hurried past the gathering to an awaiting car.

DiCaprio's actions sparked online backlash, with many fans branding his behavior as “disrespectful.”

One person commented, “Leonardo should’ve acknowledged the Fiji welcoming party,” while another penned, “Don’t waste your energy, my Fiji family; he’s so disrespectful.”

Meanwhile, others expressed disappointment, saying that he should have shown gratitude for the country’s hospitality.

As per the publication, some critics even accused the actor of faking the phone call, while others defended his subdued departure.

“Maybe it’s his first time in Fiji… just let him be,” one user wrote, while another user added, “Celebrities often dislike public attention like this; perhaps the staff should have considered that.”

The trip followed Leonardo’s star-studded 50th birthday celebration, attended by guests like Brad Pitt and Steven Spielberg.