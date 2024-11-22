 
Geo News

Leonardo DiCaprio slammed for 'disrespectful' act amid traditional event

Leonardo DiCaprio's fans hit him with criticism as he reportedly ignores a traditional event while checking out of a hotel

By
Web Desk
|

November 22, 2024

Leonardo DiCaprio slammed for disrespectful act amid traditional event
Leonardo DiCaprio slammed for 'disrespectful' act amid traditional event

Leonardo DiCaprio faced criticism for allegedly ignoring a traditional Fijan farewell ceremony as he checked out of a hotel in Nadi, earlier this week.

In a TikTok video, the 50-year-old actor was seen leaving the hotel while staff gathered to perform a joyful serenade to bid him goodbye.

Clad in black attire and sunglasses, Leonardo appeared to take a phone call as he entered the foyer, where the staff waited to send him off.

According to Daily Mail, rather than engaging with the farewell, the Titanic star quickly lowered his head and hurried past the gathering to an awaiting car.

DiCaprio's actions sparked online backlash, with many fans branding his behavior as “disrespectful.”

One person commented, “Leonardo should’ve acknowledged the Fiji welcoming party,” while another penned, “Don’t waste your energy, my Fiji family; he’s so disrespectful.”

Meanwhile, others expressed disappointment, saying that he should have shown gratitude for the country’s hospitality. 

As per the publication, some critics even accused the actor of faking the phone call, while others defended his subdued departure.

“Maybe it’s his first time in Fiji… just let him be,” one user wrote, while another user added, “Celebrities often dislike public attention like this; perhaps the staff should have considered that.”

The trip followed Leonardo’s star-studded 50th birthday celebration, attended by guests like Brad Pitt and Steven Spielberg. 

Prince William put Kate Middleton through test of time in romance video
Prince William put Kate Middleton through test of time in romance
Prince Harry's new Polo docuseries promises to impress
Prince Harry's new Polo docuseries promises to impress
Selena Gomez honors her culture in 'Emilia Pérez'
Selena Gomez honors her culture in 'Emilia Pérez'
Daniel Craig gives rare statement about daughter Grace
Daniel Craig gives rare statement about daughter Grace
Boy George regrets criticizing Liam Payne before his tragic death
Boy George regrets criticizing Liam Payne before his tragic death
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ‘fairytale glamour' cracks the code to successful monarchy
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ‘fairytale glamour' cracks the code to successful monarchy
Gisele Bündchen not looking for ‘perfect roadmap' amid divorce, pregnancy video
Gisele Bündchen not looking for ‘perfect roadmap' amid divorce, pregnancy
Denzel Washington on why ‘religion' is not ‘fashionable' in Hollywood video
Denzel Washington on why ‘religion' is not ‘fashionable' in Hollywood