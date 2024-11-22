Royal Expert reveals Kate Middleton's emotional inspiration behind Christmas concert

Kate Middleton is set to host her fourth annual Together at Christmas carol concert with special focus on "the importance of love and empathy."



According to a Royal expert, the Princess of Wales wants to give the message of important relationships are how people need each other, especially during difficult times.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, royal expert Jennie Bond revealed that the concert is Kate's way of thanking those who have supported her and shown kindness.

The expert noted that the concert is expected to be a heartwarming and uplifting event that showcases the Princess's commitment to her charitable causes.

“This carol concert is Catherine’s way of thanking all those who have supported her and shown her kindness – and of course she is broadening it out to include everyone in society who is going through tough times, and everyone who is lending their help and support to others,” Jennie said.

She added, “I think it’s lovely that the congregation will be largely made up of people who’ve helped or been helped. And I think this is why she picked this theme for the concert.

“It is very much her event and her opportunity to make it a platform for what she wants us all to focus on.”

Jennie went on to laud Kate, noting how she has “made a point of making it not just about her, but all those suffering cancer or other illnesses” throughout her illness.

“It has become an occasion when we see quite a large turnout of the Royal Family, which really marks the beginning of the royal Christmas,” she explained.

“In a way I think the concert was the springboard for Kate to be seen as her own woman, launching solo projects and concentrating on causes and issues in which she’s personally invested.”