Selena Gomez discusses her 'successful' journey in Hollywood

Selena Gomez, who achieved billionaire status earlier this year, opened up about her Journey in Hollywood.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 32-year-old actress and singer said she feels "really proud" of everything she's achieved in her career.

When asked about her billionaire status, Selena responded, "I don’t really pay much attention.”

"I don’t think anything about me has changed. I don’t think that I feel different. I think I’m just really proud,” continued the Calm Down hitmaker. “And also, personally, I just don’t think it’s anyone’s business."

The Only Murders in the Building actress, who launched her cosmetic brand Rare Beauty in 2020, shared that the venture has helped to raise money for mental health initiatives.

"Everything that I did prior to Rare Beauty had an element of giving back,” explained Selena. “So, when I worked with some of the greatest brands, they were all willing to do something, and I was also willing to say I’d take it from my pay.”

“And then when I was meeting with the final team that we had hired for Rare Beauty - which at the time was maybe five of us total - I said, 'I want there to be a percentage or something; I need you guys to help me figure it out.' That’s when we created the Impact Fund, which started before we sold a single product,” she added.