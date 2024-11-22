King Charles ‘the miser' offloading Queen Elizabeth's beloved items

King Charles’ dedication to extending the royal coffers has just earned him the title of ‘miser’.

It has come after the King started selling pieces of his honeycomb for $20 a pop.

Not to mention his favoite Whiskey which is being distilled in his honor is also availabe for purchase for $316.

A royal insider even came forward to explain the buisness-savy approach the current King has and admitted, “Charles is a king and a businessman and never turns down an income stream no matter how small.”

“His other prime motivation as he fights cancer is seeing Andrew turfed out of his house near Windsor Castle before he breathes his final breath.”

That is not all either, he is also parting ways with hangbags his mother Queen Elizabeth used, on the official shops’ website, alongside other goods from Highgrove House.

On the website buyers are even told, “A taste of Royal luxury indulge in the purest essence of nature with our exquisite British honeycomb harvested straight from the hives of Highgrove Royal Estate. Crafted by industrious bees foraging among the finest wildflowers and hedgerows, this honeycomb offers a truly unique and delicious taste experience.”

“Sourced with care, our honey is produced in exclusively commissioned, handcrafted, double-walled beehives. These unique masterpieces provide the perfect environment for our bees to thrive and produce the highest-quality honey.”

“Perfect for every occasion breakfast delight: Elevate your morning meal with a slice of hot-buttered toast or a pastry topped with our decadent honeycomb.”