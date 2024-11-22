Prince William breaks Royal tradition with emotional admission

Prince William appeared to have broken a Royal tradition after he recently made an admission that he and his family have had a "brutal" year amid Kate Middleton and King Charles’ cancer journeys.



The Prince of Wales displayed emotional openness with his candid admission, marking a significant shift from traditional royal protocol, noted a royal expert.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, royal expert Jennie Bond praised William's candidness, noting that he and Kate Middleton are now "letting all their emotions out" after a difficult year.

“You get the feeling that after so many weeks of silence in the early period of her treatment, Catherine and William are letting all their emotions out – in a way so very few royals have in the past,” Bond said.

“They are making no bones about the fact that this past year has shaken them to the core and that the support of the family has been central to getting them through it,” she added.

“This new openness about all they have been through is in line with William’s very telling remark on how he wants to do things,’” Jennie continued.

“I think that’s a brilliant statement and just what a modern monarchy needs. Enough of this bowing and curtseying, let’s have a 21st century Prince who people can relate to, interact with and not be shy around. He’s just a bloke using his position in life to try to make a difference.