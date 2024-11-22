 
Geo News

Prince William breaks Royal tradition with emotional admission

Prince William's emotional admission marks a new era of Royal openness

By
Web Desk
|

November 22, 2024

Prince William breaks Royal tradition with emotional admission
Prince William breaks Royal tradition with emotional admission

Prince William appeared to have broken a Royal tradition after he recently made an admission that he and his family have had a "brutal" year amid Kate Middleton and King Charles’ cancer journeys.

The Prince of Wales displayed emotional openness with his candid admission, marking a significant shift from traditional royal protocol, noted a royal expert.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, royal expert Jennie Bond praised William's candidness, noting that he and Kate Middleton are now "letting all their emotions out" after a difficult year.

“You get the feeling that after so many weeks of silence in the early period of her treatment, Catherine and William are letting all their emotions out – in a way so very few royals have in the past,” Bond said.

“They are making no bones about the fact that this past year has shaken them to the core and that the support of the family has been central to getting them through it,” she added.

“This new openness about all they have been through is in line with William’s very telling remark on how he wants to do things,’” Jennie continued.

“I think that’s a brilliant statement and just what a modern monarchy needs. Enough of this bowing and curtseying, let’s have a 21st century Prince who people can relate to, interact with and not be shy around. He’s just a bloke using his position in life to try to make a difference.

Liam Payne's funeral marks Cheryl's 'hardest day of life': Source
Liam Payne's funeral marks Cheryl's 'hardest day of life': Source
Selena Gomez discusses her 'successful' journey in Hollywood
Selena Gomez discusses her 'successful' journey in Hollywood
Dwayne Johnson's reaction over his daughters' work in 'Moana 2' comes to light
Dwayne Johnson's reaction over his daughters' work in 'Moana 2' comes to light
Duchess Sophie holds back tears as she delivers King Charles message video
Duchess Sophie holds back tears as she delivers King Charles message
Elle DeGeneres, wife Portia de Rossi move out of USA: Here's why
Elle DeGeneres, wife Portia de Rossi move out of USA: Here's why
Kate Middleton to shine at key event as Royal family takes a ‘back seat' video
Kate Middleton to shine at key event as Royal family takes a ‘back seat'
Prince Harry's feelings for Meghan Markle's home country is declining
Prince Harry's feelings for Meghan Markle's home country is declining
Diddy's lawyers make yet another shocking claim against prosecutors
Diddy's lawyers make yet another shocking claim against prosecutors