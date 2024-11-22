‘Harry - The Lost Prince’ to rehash old wounds for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may soon have to face severe criticism yet again as a documentary based on their lives is set to premiere on Germany's ZDF network.



The bombshell new documentary, Harry - The Lost Prince, will be released on December 3 and is expected to reopen old wounds for the controversial couple.

According to The Mirror, the film promises to deliver fresh revelations about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, exploring Harry's struggles within the Royal family.

It will also shed light on the Duke’s quest for a meaningful role after stepping back from Royal duties in 2020 as well as the impact of Megxit, the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis and their journeys afterwards would also be covered in the highly anticipated documentary, according to ZDF.

The promo of show states, "The Royal Family has to deal with difficult developments and regroup after 'Megxit', the death of the Queen and Charles and Kate's cancer. What role will Harry play in the future?"

"Even in his self-imposed exile in Montecito, California, he remains a figure of public interest. His commitment to charitable organisations - such as the Invictus Games he founded for wounded servicemen and women - always puts him in the spotlight,” it continues.

It will also delved into how Harry has "always struggled with his role as a 'reserve,'" as the promo claims, "His disclosures in recent years have caused a lot of trouble within the family."

"Old versus young, traditional versus modern - the family conflict in the House of Windsor reflects the debate about the future of the British monarchy and its value for society.”