Jodie Turner-Smith pays tribute to Michael Fassbender

Jodie Turner-Smith found working with Michael Fassbender exceptionally "empowering."

The British actress, 38, currently stars as a complicated love interest to Fassbender, 47, in the new political thriller The Agency.

The actress recently discussed the show with People, reflecting on the quick shoots as the show filmed only months ago and is already approaching its November 29 premiere.

"It's happening so quickly, so that's different," she said of the Paramount+ espionage political thriller—which is a new take on the French drama Le Bureau des Legende, which Turner-Smith calls a "splashy project."

"This is pretty excellent," she recalled her first impression of the scripts, and upon getting to work with Fassbender.

"[He is] someone I was so wanting to work with for a very long time," she says, adding that she's been a "long-time fan."

Her character Samia—a secret love interest of Fassbender's from his covert operation in Ethiopia and a professor—was another exciting factor.

"She's extremely intelligent. She's an academic, she speaks Arabic, which is one of the most beautiful languages in the world. And she's complicated."

Jodie, despite having made her Star Wars debut in The Acolyte and playing the witchy Dragon Queen in Bad Monkey, admitted to initially finding it daunting as she joined The Agency—which also stars Richard Gere and Jeffrey Wright.

"I'm always nervous, before every job. I feel like it's a good thing. Because if you're not nervous, I don't know, maybe something's a little bit dead inside."

"I still constantly feel like I'm just so at the beginning," she continued. "I feel like I've been doing this for all of two seconds. I have so much to learn, and so much I want to learn. I was definitely nervous."

She then doubled down on her gratitude for getting the opportunity to work with Fassbender.

"I feel like I was just so affirmed by how kind and generous this person that I got to do so many scenes with was, Michael Fassbender."

The first 2 episodes of The Agency premiere November 29 on Paramount+.