Lindsay Lohan reveals why Kristin Chenoweth apologized during 'Our Little Secret'

Lindsay Lohan and Kristin Chenoweth star in holiday film 'Our Little Secret'

November 22, 2024

Lindsay Lohan revealed in a new interview that Kristin Chenoweth apologized to her on the set of their new Christmas movie Our Little Secret.

In the interview, where Ian Harding also joined the duo, Kristin first praised Lindsay and said, “I just adore her.”

In the movie, the duo are in some tense scenes together, and Lindsay noted that Kristin would apologize after such scenes.

The Freaky Friday star told Extra, “She would come to me, like, ‘I hope you know I didn’t mean that.’ I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I know.’”

Lindsay, who also produced the film, went on to gush over the environment at the set of the holiday film, saying, “We were on a sound stage a lot, which was really fun. It’s great. It creates such a different atmosphere of structure and getting to know people. Besides eating together, we would all get different trucks to come for everyone and the crew... It becomes your little family and your little world there.”

When asked about Christmas traditions, the actress, who’s mom to 1-year-old son Luai, said, “We have our son now, so we’re going to have new traditions. So maybe we’ll have something that’s different that he ends up liking that we create for him.”

Lindsay Lohan and Kristin Chenoweth’s Our Little Secret will hit Netflix on November 27

