Kanye West finds himself in hot waters as new lawsuit emerges

November 23, 2024

Kanye West just found himself in ho waters once more!

The infamous rapper is now sued by a former America's Next Top Model contestant for allegedly assaulting her on the set of a music video.

As per claims by model Jennifer An, West allegedly made her gag and choke so hard until she blacked out.

An appeared on season 13 of the aforementioned reality runway show and has now filed a federal lawsuit against the Vultures album-maker.

With West being accused of assault during the filming of In For the Kill music video for La Roux, she recalled being selected by the award-winning star from a line-up of women, saying, "Give me the Asian girl,” as per TMZ.

While filming a scene at a New York hotel, An claimed that West began strangling her and "rammed several fingers down her throat."

"This is art. This is f***ing art. I am like Picasso,” she recalled the I Wonder rapper yelling.

Additionally, Jennifer An is also suing Universal Music Group for gender-motivated violence during the shoot alleging that the record label tried to "bury" the incident.

It is also pertinent to note that in the music video In For The Kill available online, there is no sign of either An or West.

