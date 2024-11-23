Kate Middleton, Prince William celebrate amid Harry's major decision without Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton, Prince William celebrate amid Harry's latest snub to Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated a major milestone with a sweet statement amid reports Prince Harry has seemingly snubbed Meghan Markle with his latest decision.

According to reports, Archie and Lilibet doting father has issued invitations for another solo engagement without Meghan.

Harry has revealed he will be hosting a virtual Christmas call for Scotty’s Little Soldiers – an organisation for which he is a Global Ambassador – on Tuesday, December 10.

The duke has also made several trips this year without Meghan Markle including recent Canada visit for Invictus Games.

PR expert Riley Gardiner has claimed the solo visit is a smart move on Harry's part as it prevents Meghan from taking the attention away from the games.

Amid these claims, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s office has released a statement to mark the fifth anniversary of National Emergencies Trust of which the Prince of Wales is patron.

Kate and William’s statement reads, “Happy fifth anniversary to @NatEmergTrust! Since its launch in November 2019, it has achieved so much with the support of the nation behind it. Its ongoing work alongside those affected by UK disasters could not be more important.”



