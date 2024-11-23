Modi's BJP, allies to win election rebound in India's richest state

Indian PM Narendra Modi listens as President Joe Biden, not pictured, delivers remarks during an event at G20 Summit at Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. — Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party and its allies were set to return to power in the nation's richest state, television channels reported on Saturday, a boost for the Hindu-nationalist leader after a disappointing general election.

In Maharashtra, home to India's financial capital Mumbai, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance was leading in 221 of 288 seats.

The opposition Congress party and its allies are leading in 55 seats in the state elections, local media reported.

"The Mahayuti government [...] has achieved undisputed and resounding success," Eknath Shinde, the state's chief minister, said on social media platform X.

Modi lost his majority in parliamentary elections held between April and June and had to depend on fickle allies to form a government.

Last month his party won state elections in the northern state of Haryana.

State election wins help political parties boost their numbers in the upper house of parliament, which is key for decision-making.

In the mine-rich eastern Jharkhand state, the ruling regional party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, which is in alliance with the Congress-led opposition, is leading to regain control by defeating the BJP and its allies, media reported.

Political parties in both states have rolled out a range of measures that they say will benefit farmers and women, both considered critical voting blocks.

Results from Maharashtra and Jharkhand are expected later on Saturday.