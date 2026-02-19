US military 'ready to strike' Iran as Tehran, Moscow plan joint naval drills

The US Navy's Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln leads its strike group during a photo exercise in the Arabian Sea, February 6, 2026. — Reuters

Trump to make final decision about striking Iran.

White House briefed on military buildup in Middle East.

Iran to submit written proposal to ease tensions with US.

The United States military is ready to carry out possible strikes on Iran as early as this weekend, CNN reported citing familiar sources, as Tehran and Russia announced fresh joint naval exercises in regional waters.

However, the international media report said, US President Donald Trump will make the final decision on whether to strike Iran.

The report comes amid Omani-mediated talks between the two countries in Geneva, with White House confirming a "little bit of progress" but saying distance remained on some issues. It added that Tehran was expected to come back with more details in a couple of weeks.

The second round of negotiations was held on Tuesday, after talks last year collapsed following Israel's attack on Iran in June, which started a 12-day war. The talks were aimed at averting the possibility of US military action, while Tehran is demanding the lifting of US sanctions.

Iran has insisted that the discussions be limited to the nuclear issue, though Washington has previously pushed for Tehran's ballistic missiles programme.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene militarily against Iran, first over a deadly crackdown on protesters last month and then more recently over its nuclear programme.

According to the CNN report, the White House has been briefed that the military could be ready for a strike by the weekend, after a sufficient air and naval resources buildup in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the media outlet, quoted another source and claimed that Trump has privately argued both for and against military action and polled advisers and allies on what the best course of action is.

However, Reuters, citing an unnamed senior US official, reported that top US national security advisers met in the White House Situation Room on Wednesday to discuss Iran and were told all US military forces deployed to the region should be in place by mid-March, the official said.

'Written proposal'

Reuters, quoting a US official, also reported that Tehran is expected to submit a written proposal on how to resolve its standoff with the United States in the wake of US-Iran talks in Geneva.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel to discuss Iran on February 28, the official said.

Tuesday's indirect discussions in Geneva between US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, alongside Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, were aimed at heading off a mounting crisis between the two countries.

Iran agreed to make a written proposal on how to address US concerns during the Geneva talks, the senior US official said. "We are currently waiting for that from the Iranians," the official said.

Trump has ordered a major military buildup in the region as he contemplates the use of force with a second aircraft carrier group en route. "The president has ordered the continued buildup in the region, including the arrival of the second carrier group. Full forces should be in place by mid-March," the senior US official said.

'Naval drills'

Amid the negotiations with the US, Iran has announced conducting joint navy drills with Russia in the Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean on Thursday, the Iranian semi-official Fars news agency reported, a few days after Revolutionary Guards conducted military drills in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Creating convergence and coordination in joint measures to counter activities threatening maritime security and safety...as well as combating maritime terrorism, are among the main goals of this joint exercise," an Iranian navy commander, Hassan Maghsoodloo said according to Fars news.

Moreover, Iran issued a notice to airmen (Notam) that it plans rocket launches in areas across its south on Thursday, the US Federal Aviation Administration website showed.

The notice was issued amid heightened tensions with the US, which has deployed warships near Iran, as US Vice President JD Vance said Washington was weighing whether to continue diplomatic engagement with Tehran or pursue other options.

The Notam system provides pilots, flight crews and other users of airspace with critical safety notices.



— With additional details from Reuters