‘Traitors’ Season 3 drama intensifies as Chrishell Stause shades Tom Sandoval

November 24, 2024

Traitors star Chrishell Stause is breaking the internet with her diss move against Tom Sandoval.

Chrishell, 43, teased the highly-anticipated third season of the reality series on Friday, with a nod to every castmate but Sandoval, 42.

Her post featured the reality show’s trailer as well as her and her castmates’ portraits, including reality stars Dolores Catania, Dorinda Medley, and Gabby Windey among others. 

The massive snub comes after Sandoval was caught cheating on Ariana Madix, 39, with their Vanderpump Rules costar Rachel Leviss in March 2023. The fallout was captured by Bravo cameras for Season 10 of the hit series.

Chrishell's move was widely appreciated in the comments section, with one user writing, “Now I KNOW Chrishell is team Ariana [relieved emoji] icons supporting icons,”

“lol cracking up that you removed Tom,”  another excited fan commented under Stause’s post.

A third fan wrote, “omg if you blocked off Sandoval’s face in the last slide… ICONIC BEHAVIOR.”

“He who shall not be named doesn’t need to be on the poster,” a fourth person added.

Chrishell previously showed her support for Madix following her heartbreak by tweeting out a photo with her and captioning it, “I love when we can all agree on something,” with a string of crown emojis but later took down the tweet.

Traitors Season 3 premieres on Peacock January 9.

