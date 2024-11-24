Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott flaunts baby bump update

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott is keeping everyone updated on her pregnancy journey.

Hailie, 28, took to Instagram with a glammed-up picture of herself with her husband Evan McClintock, enjoying a romantic date night at a wedding Saturday.

"Ending wedding season with my favorite plus 2," the expectant mom captioned her post, referring to both her husband and her baby-on-the-way.

The Just A Little Shady podcast host could be seen cradling her baby bump—dressed in a sleek all-black dress with her hair pulled back—as she posed next to her husband—who rocked a black suit jacket with a white shirt and a red tie that evening.

The wedding date night comes a month after Hailie announced that she and Evan are expecting a baby boy.

"We're so excited," Hailie said in the podcast. "When we found out, Evan was like, 'They're going to hunt with me. They're going to go golfing with me. I've got a little buddy.' "

Hailie's dad, Eminem, too, anticipated becoming a "grandpa" in an emotional music video for his track Temporary, which included several throwback home videos of his daughter.

At the end of the video, he documented the moment when Hailie revealed to him that she was going to be a mom. At the time, she held up a football jersey that read "grandpa" and showed the rapper a sonogram image.

Hailie's podcast co-host Brittany Ednie told their listeners on October 4 that "people did not know" Scott was pregnant during her wedding back in May and explained how they pulled it off.