Philippine VP says she would have Marcos assassinated if she is killed

Philippine Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte attends an economic briefing following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's first State of the Nation Address, in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 26, 2022. — Reuters

MANILA: Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said on Saturday she would have President Ferdinand Marcos Jr assassinated if she herself were killed, prompting Marcos' office to vow "immediate proper action".

In a dramatic sign of a widening rift between the two most powerful political families in the Southeast Asian nation, Duterte told an early morning press conference that she had spoken to an assassin and instructed him to kill Marcos, his wife and the speaker of the Philippine House if she were to be killed.

"I have talked to a person. I said, if I get killed, go kill BBM (Marcos), (first lady) Liza Araneta, and (Speaker) Martin Romualdez. No joke. No joke," Duterte said in the profanity-laden briefing.

"I said, do not stop until you kill them and then he said yes," she said.

She was responding to an online commenter urging her to stay safe, saying she was in enemy territory as she was at the lower chamber of Congress overnight with her chief of staff.

Duterte did not cite any alleged threat against herself.

The Presidential Communications Office responded with a statement saying: "Acting on the Vice President's clear and unequivocal statement that she had contracted an assassin to kill the president if an alleged plot against her succeeds, the Executive Secretary has referred this active threat to the Presidential Security Command for immediate proper action.

"Any threat to the life of the president must always be taken seriously, more so that this threat has been publicly revealed in clear and certain terms," it said.

Duterte's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the presidential office's statement.

"This country is going to hell because we are led by a person who doesn't know how to be a president and who is a liar," she said in the briefing.

Duterte, the daughter of Marcos' predecessor, resigned from the cabinet in June while remaining vice president, signalling the collapse of a formidable political alliance that helped her and Marcos, son and namesake of the late authoritarian leader, secure their 2022 electoral victories by wide margins.

Duterte's outburst is the latest in a series of startling signs of the feud at the top of Philippine politics.

In October, she accused Marcos of incompetence and said she had imagined cutting the president's head off.

The two families are at odds over foreign policy and former president Rodrigo Duterte's deadly war on drugs, among others.

Past political violence in the Philippines has included the assassination of Benigno Aquino, a senator who staunchly opposed the rule the elder Marcos, as he exited his plane upon arrival home from political exile in 1983.