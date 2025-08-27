UN establishes expert panel to guide global governance of AI

The UN Security Council holds a meeting on Artificial intelligence at UN headquarters in New York City, US, July 18, 2023. — Reuters

The United Nations General Assembly has approved the creation of a new advisory body dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI), as governments worldwide grapple with the rapid rise of the technology and its potential risks.

In a resolution adopted Tuesday, member states agreed to establish the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence.

The body will comprise 40 experts serving three-year terms and will be tasked with producing evidence-based assessments of AI’s opportunities, risks, and global impacts.

The move follows mounting concern among governments that the swift advance of AI could undermine democracy, erode human rights, and deepen inequalities if left unchecked.

The panel will serve as a platform for dialogue among governments and experts, offering guidance on governance frameworks.

The resolution also calls for an annual global dialogue on AI, beginning next year in Geneva at a world summit.

The gatherings will bring together governments, private-sector representatives, civil society, and researchers to exchange best practices, promote cooperation, and ensure AI supports the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Costa Rican ambassador Maritza Chan Valverde, who co-led the negotiations alongside Spain, said the resolution reaffirms the UN’s “central role in guaranteeing that AI will serve humanity.”

Secretary-General António Guterres is now expected to begin the selection process for panel members, drawing from diverse scientific and technological fields.

AI’s rapid development has sparked debate over regulation, with calls for a global governance framework to prevent misuse, particularly in areas such as surveillance, disinformation, and autonomous weapons.