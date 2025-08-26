Iran urges Europeans to 'make the right choice' on sanctions snapback

This file photo shows an Iranian flag. — AFP

Deputy FM urges Britain, France, Germany to give diplomacy time.

Tehran says it negotiates "with all our might" in Geneva talks.

Iran rejects European legal, moral grounds for triggering snapback.



Iran held talks on Tuesday with European powers, seeking to avert a sanctions snapback which they have threatened to impose under the moribund 2015 nuclear deal.

Kazem Gharibabadi, an Iranian deputy foreign minister who attended the talks with Britain, France and Germany in Geneva, said in a post on X it was "high time" for the European trio "to make the right choice and give diplomacy time and space".

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei earlier told a regular press conference that "our focus is on preventing actions or incidents that may be costly for the country."

Ahead of the second round of talks with European diplomats since the end of a 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June, Baqaei said Tehran was "negotiating with all our might".

That war, triggered by an unprecedented Israeli surprise attack, had derailed Tehran's nuclear negotiations with the United States and prompted Iran to suspend cooperation with the UN's nuclear watchdog.

The European trio — parties to the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal — have threatened to trigger the accord's "snapback mechanism" by the end of August.

The move would reimpose sweeping UN sanctions lifted under the agreement unless Iran agreed to curb its uranium enrichment and restore cooperation with International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors.

Baqaei argued that the European powers "do not have the legal and moral" grounds to trigger a snapback, telling reporters that "we will not allow this issue to become a tool of psychological warfare."

The window for activating the mechanism closes in October — after which the UN sanctions would be permanently removed — but according to the Financial Times, the Europeans have suggested pushing back that deadline.

Iran has dismissed the Europeans' right to extend the deadline, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently said Tehran was working with its allies China and Russia to prevent the reimposition of sanctions.

The nuclear deal was torpedoed in 2018 when Donald Trump, during his first term as president, unilaterally withdrew the United States and slapped crippling sanctions on Iran.

Just before the recent war with Israel, Iran held five rounds of talks with the United States with the aim of reaching a new deal on Tehran's nuclear programme.

Israel's offensive killed top commanders, nuclear scientists and hundreds of others, striking both military facilities and residential areas.

Iran responded with ballistic missile barrages targeting Israeli cities.

The war also saw the United States carry out strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities.

A ceasefire between Iran and Israel has been in place since June 24.