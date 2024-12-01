Abrar, Sufiyan star as Zimbabwe snared in Pakistan's spin web

Pakistan team shakes hands with umpires as they celebrates victory over Zimbabwe in first T20I in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, December 1, 2024. — X/Screengrab via live stream

Zimbabwe all out for 108 in pursuit of 166-run target.

Abrar and Sufiyan take three wickets each.

Men in Green one up against hosts in three-match series.

BULAWAYO: Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem spun Pakistan to a 57-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three-match series at Queens Sports Club on Sunday.

Chasing a 164-run target, Zimbabwe’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 108 in the 15.3 overs despite brisk knocks by skipper Sikandar Raza and opener Tadiwanashe Marumani.

The home side had a shaky start to the pursuit as they lost two wickets inside three overs with just 18 runs on the board.

But, a quickfire knock by Marumani had kept Zimbabwe on track until his agonizing dismissal in the ninth over. He scored 33 off just 20 balls, laced with four fours and a six.

His dismissal opened the floodgates as the home side slipped from 77/2 to 108 all out despite a gutsy 39-run knock by Raza during the collapse.

For Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem claimed three wickets each, followed by Haris Rauf with two, while Jahandad Khan chipped in with one scalp.

Opting to bat first, the Men in Green got off to an unwanted start to their innings as they lost young opener Omair Bin Yousuf as he fell victim to Richard Ngarava in the third over after scoring 16 off 13 deliveries with the help of two boundaries including a six.

Walking out to bat at number three, Usman Khan took the reins of Pakistan’s batting expedition with a defiant knock.

He was also involved in two crucial partnerships with Saim Ayub (24) and captain Salman Ali Agha before finally perishing in the 13th over with 91 runs on the board.

The right-handed batter remained the joint top-scorer for Pakistan with a 30-ball 39, studded with two fours and as many sixes.

Following his dismissal, Sikandar Raza reduced Pakistan to 100/4 in 14.2 overs by getting rid of Agha, who played a scratchy 13 from 19 balls.

Following the slump, Tayyab and Muhammad Irfan Khan registered an unbeaten 65-run partnership to push their team’s total past the 160-run mark.

Tayyab struck five boundaries including a six on his way to an unbeaten 35 off 29 deliveries, while Irfan made 27 not out from 15 balls.

Earlier, the Men in Green won the toss and elected to bat first against the host nation.

On Thursday, the Men in Green inflicted a 99 runs defeat on Zimbabwe in the third One Day International to win the series by 2-1.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe enter the three-match series with contrasting momentums.

The home side are unbeaten in their previous five appearance in the format, part of their perfect run at the recently-held ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier.

Whereas, the green shirts are carrying the weight of a 3-0 clean sweep defeat against Australia, their first series after a dismal campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which marked their first-ever group stage exit from the tournament.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Saim Ayub, Omair bin Yousuf, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, and Sufiyan Moqim.

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brain Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tawandanashe Marumani (wk), Tashinga Musekiwa, Richard Ngarava, Dion Myers, Wellington Masakadza