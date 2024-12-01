PSB urged to review proposed plans threatening autonomy of sports federations

General view of Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad. — Pakistan Sports Board

KARACHI: Sports federations, under the umbrella of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), have written a joint letter to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), urging a review of proposed measures that they claim threaten the autonomy of national sports federations.

The letter, signed by leaders of 23 different sports federations, expressed grave concerns over the PSB's proposed measures, which the federations argue could undermine the independence of NSFs and violate the principles set forth by the Olympic Charter.

"It has come to our attention that the Pakistan Sports Board is in the process of enacting rules and regulations that may significantly affect the autonomy of National Sports Federations (NSFs) affiliated with the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA)," the letter states.

"These measures, as we understand, include the establishment of an election commission of PSB, adjudication on internal matters and complaints within NSFs by PSB, and PSB's powers to impose ad-hoc committees on NSFs."

The federations also emphasised that such actions were in direct conflict with the Olympic Charter, which stresses the importance of governance structures remaining free from external interference.

The letter further referred to a 2021 communication from the International Olympic Committee, which clearly reaffirmed the principle of non-interference in the governance and internal affairs of NSFs.

"The IOC's note and subsequent letter issued by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, Government of Pakistan, have strongly emphasised that government interference in the governance and internal matters of the NSFs constitutes a violation of the principles outlined in the Olympic Charter," the letter adds.

The federations have called for the PSB to reconsider its measures, aligning them with the Olympic Charter and the statutes of International Federations.

"We respectfully request the PSB to review the proposed measures to ensure they align with the Olympic Charter, IF [international federation] statutes, constitution of NSFs, and IFs as well as hold consultations with NSFs to collaboratively work for the promotion and development of sports in Pakistan," the letter urged.

The federations warned that if their concerns are not addressed, they may be forced to take action to protect their autonomy.

"In case our request is not considered by the PSB, we, the NSFs, will be compelled to take protective measures, including disaffiliation from the PSB and IOC, to retain our status as NSFs."

They concluded the letter with a call for a cooperative approach to ensure the continued growth of sports in the country: "We trust that the PSB will give due consideration to our request and take necessary steps to uphold the autonomy and independence of NSFs, which are fundamental to the success of Pakistan’s participation in international competitions and the Olympic Movement."

The PSB has not yet publicly responded to the federations' request.

Resolution passed emphasising NSFs are autonomous

In a related development, during the General Council Meeting of the POA held on November 30, 2024, a resolution was passed by the federations reiterating their commitment to the principles of autonomy as enshrined in the Olympic Charter.

The resolution, which was adopted by the National Sports Federations, affiliated with the POA, emphasised that NSFs are autonomous entities bound by the Olympic Charter and the statutes of their respective International Federations.

The resolution categorically opposed any external interference in the governance, electoral processes, or dispute resolution mechanisms of the federations.

"NSFs reaffirm their commitment to the principles of responsible autonomy enshrined in the Olympic Charter, IF statutes, and the POA Constitution, and categorically oppose any external interference in their governance, electoral processes, or dispute resolution mechanisms," the resolution reads.

The federations further expressed their respect for the Government of Pakistan, acknowledging the importance of maintaining harmonious relations with governmental institutions, but stressed that any acceptance of supervisory control by the PSB would jeopardise their international affiliation.

"Consequently, any acceptance of supervisory or authoritative control by the Pakistan Sports Board over the NSFs would jeopardise our international affiliation, compromising the recognition of our NSFs by our respective IFs," the resolution stated.

The federations also declared that, in the event of the PSB enacting rules and regulations that contravene the Olympic Charter and the statutes of IFs, they would be compelled to take protective measures to maintain their status as independent bodies.

"In the event the PSB enacts rules and regulations in contravention of the Olympic Charter and the statutes of IFs, NSFs, and the POA, we the NSFs will be compelled to take protective measures to maintain our status as NSFs compliant with the Olympic Charter," the resolution emphasised.

The resolution also affirmed that the elections already conducted by NSFs in accordance with their respective constitutions and recognised by the International Federations and POA would remain valid, with future elections to be conducted without external interference.

"The elections of NSFs that have already been conducted in accordance with their respective constitutions and have been recognised by the IFs and the POA shall remain valid and recognised until the completion of their respective terms," the resolution stated.

They also reiterated their recognition of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) as the highest authority for sports disputes, rejecting any alternative dispute resolution mechanisms imposed by the PSB.

"NSFs reaffirm their recognition of the CAS as the highest appellate authority for sports disputes and reject any alternative dispute resolution mechanisms imposed by the PSB that conflict with the Olympic Charter, IF statutes, and the POA Constitution," the resolution concluded.

The resolution will be submitted to the IOC, IFs, and all relevant stakeholders for acknowledgement and official record.