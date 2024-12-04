Indian diplomats, Hindu temples in UK to face Khalistan rallies

Members of Canada's Sikh community participate in an 'Azad Khalistan' rally near Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in British Columbia, ahead of the Khalistan Referendum, on October 28, 2023. — Geo News

LONDON: After holding Khalistan rallies at Hindu temples in Canada against Life Certificate Camps organised by Indian diplomats, secessionist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has now launched “Kill Modi Politics” campaign in the United Kingdom.

The “Kill Modi Politics" and "Wanted" banners of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister (EAM) Subrahmanyam Jaishankar have been conspicuously displayed at Guru Nanak Gurdwara, West Bromwich.

“Presence of Indian diplomats at any event outside the Indian High Commission including at Hindu temples will be countered with Khalistan rallies to highlight the ongoing threat to the life and liberty of UK-based pro Khalistan Sikhs,” stated SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

"Modi regime is using Hindu temples globally as a base to spread violent Hindutva ideology and to recruit foot soldiers to spy on and attack pro Khalistan Sikhs," added Pannun.

"While Indian agents are violently targeting Paramjeet Singh Pamma, a close associate of Hardeep Singh Nijjar and the Coordinator of Khalistan Referendum in UK, the Indian diplomats in London have been recruiting pro Hindutva Indians to build a network for intelligence gathering and spying on pro Khalistan Sikhs," stated Dupinderjit Singh, SFJ coordinator in UK.

Clashes have erupted in Canadian cities outside Hindu and Sikh temples. Sikhs have long complained that India has used Hindu temples and consulates in Canada to plan attacks on Sikhs.

Videos of the clashes on November 3 show men throwing bricks, kicking cars and striking each other with sticks or flagpoles including some flying the Indian tricolour and others the bright yellow emblem adopted by the pro-Khalistan activists.

The protests were prompted by a visit to the temple by Indian government officials — linked to the Indian spy agency — who have been holding consular sessions at places of worship across Ontario, including Sikh temples.

The November 4 visit came at a moment of high tension, soon after Canadian police and Justin Trudeau’s government alleged that Modi’s government had orchestrated a campaign of violence and intimidation against Sikh activists in exile.

Inderjeet Singh Gosal, a leader of SFJ who helped organise the demonstration, said the protest was specifically against the Indian government, not the Hindu religion, and that he had liaised with police to ensure it would not disrupt worship.