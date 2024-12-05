Champions Trophy: Naqvi stresses high standards, expedited work at National Stadium

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reviews construction work at Karachi's National Stadium on December 4, 2024. — Reporter

KARACHI: The development work at Karachi's National Stadium is progressing rapidly as part of a major upgrade project aimed at transforming the venue ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi inspected the ongoing work on Wednesday, reviewing the nearly completed steel-structured building.

Key developments include the installation of new LED lights on stadium poles to enhance visibility and preparations for a laser light show aimed at ensuring a memorable experience for the spectators.

Elevated electronic screens are being positioned to ensure an unobstructed view for fans throughout the matches.

The project also includes relocating parking facilities closer to the stadium for improved accessibility and the construction of new enclosures within the building.

Additionally, plans to install a trench between the seating area and the ground aim to enhance crowd management and security.

During his visit, Naqvi underscored the importance of maintaining high-quality standards while ensuring the project is completed on schedule.

"We must match the speed of work with excellence," he remarked, urging all stakeholders to focus on timely delivery.

Officials from the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), which is leading the construction efforts, briefed Naqvi on the progress regarding the renovation work.

PCB's Director of Infrastructure and the National Stadium's manager were also present during the inspection.

The upgrades are part of PCB's broader initiative to enhance cricket infrastructure nationwide, ensuring that Pakistan is well-prepared to host high-profile international tournaments.