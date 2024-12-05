'Muhammad' becomes most popular boy name in UK

A representational image of two newborn baby boys sleeping. — AFP/file

Muhammad has become the most popular baby boy name for the first time in the United Kingdom, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has indicated.

The name has overtaken “Noah”, now the second most popular name while Oliver ranked third, according to The Telegraph.

As for popular baby girl names, Olivia remained the top on the list for the eighth consecutive year with Amelia and Isla ranking second and third in the list respectively.

The ONS, each year, analyses the latest baby name data to reveal the most popular and unpopular names in the UK.

In its data scouring, the ONS found there were 4,661 boys born and they were named Muhammad in 2023 across England and Wales. The number in 2022 was 4,177.

In comparison with the second most popular name of 2023, only 4,382 Noah were born, down from last year’s 4,586.

The Arabic name Muhammad means someone who is “praiseworthy” or “commendable”. It is derived from the word “hammada” which means “to praise”.

Muhammad, famously known to be the name of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) who was the messenger of Islam, is common in regions where there is a strong Muslim majority including the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.

Moreover, the ONS also found out some geographical variations in the most popular names with Olivia being the most popular girls’ name in five of the nine regions in England the most popular in Wales whereas Muhammad was the most popular boy name in four out of nine regions in England and ranked 63rd in Wales.